Julia herself has stayed quiet amid the noise

Published 11:21 PM, July 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Marjorie Barretto came to the defense of daughter Julia on Wednesday, July 24 after a post about the 22-year-old actress and actor Gerald Anderson's stay at a hotel in Subic for work went viral.

On Instagram, Marjorie posted details of the sighting with the caption "Let's stick to the facts. Please swipe."

In the first post, Marjorie wrote "April 12: Between Maybes shooting in Subic." The movie, starring Gerald and Julia, premiered in May. A bulk of it was shot in Japan.

Marjorie said that while the two were in the same hotel, they were booked in separate rooms. She also said that the following day, April 13, Julia left to tape another movie, Block Z.

Why Marjorie spoke up. Marjorie's post comes as her daughter is caught in a controversy involving Gerald and actress Bea Alonzo.

Bea, who has been in a relationship with Gerald for several years, posted on Instagram cryptic message alluding to betrayal and hurt. “You can’t make the same mistake twice, the second time you make it, it’s not a mistake anymore, it’s a choice. ENOUGH," read one of her posts.

Followers concluded that her relationship with Gerald was either over or on the rocks.

A photo of Gerald and Julia at the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz was posted online, with the anonymous poster concluding that the two were more than friends.

Both Marjorie and Julia's sister Dani defended Julia, saying that she and Gerald were just friends. Julia herself has ignored the rumors, posting on Instagram that she was excited to move into her new home.

Marjorie has said that she's mulling charges against the Instagram user who posted the photo. —Rappler.com