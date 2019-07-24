'This guys knows how to find humor in everything,' says Julia

MANILA, Philippines – It seems despite all the noise and controversy, all is well between Julia Barretto and love team partner Joshua Garcia.

In an Instagram story Wednesday evening, July 24, Julia posted a partial screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Joshua.

"This guys knows how to find humor in everything," read Julia's caption, tagging Joshua's Instagram account.

"Malalampasan mo 'yan. I know you, you're the strongest girl na nakilala ko. Takot nga ako sa iyo eh," read Joshua's text to Julia.

(You'll get through this. I know you, you're the strongest girl I know. That's why I'm afraid of you.)

Julia and Joshua have starred in several films together.

Recently, however, it's a different pairing that's put Julia in headlines. Over the weekend, an anonymous user posted photos of the 22-year-old actress and her Between Maybes co-star Gerald Anderson attending the party of actor Rayver Cruz. The poster implied that the two were more than friends.

The same weekend, Gerald's longtime girlfriend actress Bea Alonzo made cryptic posts alluding to hurt and betrayal. Fans and followers then concluded that Bea and Gerald had either split up or were having relationship trouble.

Julia has not addressed the issue directly, although both her mother and older sister have come to her defense. – Rappler.com