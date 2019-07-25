Congratulations, Andi, Philmar, and Ellie!

Published 10:06 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann’s brood just got bigger as the actress and surfer just gave birth to her second child, a daughter with her partner, pro surfer Philmar Alipayo.

Both Andi and Philmar shared Instagram stories of them cradling their newborn baby late on July 24 though they haven’t revealed her name just yet.

A few days before giving birth, Andi posted a photo on Instagram, saying that she hopes to be able to have a VBAC (vaginal birth after caesarean), but ultimately wants what's best for her baby.

She also said that she is looking forward to getting back to her healthy lifestyle soon, and being a mom of 2. (READ: Andi Eigenmann on staying healthy during pregnancy: 'It's never too late!')

"Getting back into my daily habits of living healthy and clean ASAP is enough motivation specially because this time I will be having a new little ray of sunshine to raise and nurture. I am still scared and nervous, but also very excited to officially be a mom of 2 very soon!" she wrote.

Andi’s firstborn Ellie, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito, was born in 2011. Philmar also has two sons from a previous relationship.

The family is based in Manila and Siargao. – Rappler.com