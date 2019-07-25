Andi Eigenmann gives birth to her second baby
MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann’s brood just got bigger as the actress and surfer just gave birth to her second child, a daughter with her partner, pro surfer Philmar Alipayo.
Both Andi and Philmar shared Instagram stories of them cradling their newborn baby late on July 24 though they haven’t revealed her name just yet.
A few days before giving birth, Andi posted a photo on Instagram, saying that she hopes to be able to have a VBAC (vaginal birth after caesarean), but ultimately wants what's best for her baby.
She also said that she is looking forward to getting back to her healthy lifestyle soon, and being a mom of 2. (READ: Andi Eigenmann on staying healthy during pregnancy: 'It's never too late!')
"Getting back into my daily habits of living healthy and clean ASAP is enough motivation specially because this time I will be having a new little ray of sunshine to raise and nurture. I am still scared and nervous, but also very excited to officially be a mom of 2 very soon!" she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Week 39! Baby has been goin lower by the week according to my doctor. Such good news to hear but my situation still isnt ideal enough to be so sure of achieving my VBAC dreamz (same reason I went through a CS with Ellie in the past.) At the beginning of my second pregnancy, I became more aware of what I wanted for myself (and baby) and a VBAC + going as natural as possible was definitely the top priority. Honestly, I knew Id be devastated if I couldnt go for one. But as my pregnancy is nearing its end, all that matters to me is that I go through the best (safest) way to deliver baby into this world. I am still proud of myself because I atleast tried and did what I could. I will accept what is meant to be and keep smiling! So in the event of another C- section, my new mindset is to just promise myself that I will be even more disciplined in terms of achieving a fast recovery. Getting back into my daily habits of living healthy and clean ASAP is enough motivation specially because this time I will be having a new little ray of sunshine to raise and nurture. I am still scared and nervous, but also very excited to officially be a mom of 2 very soon!
Andi’s firstborn Ellie, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito, was born in 2011. Philmar also has two sons from a previous relationship.
The family is based in Manila and Siargao. – Rappler.com
