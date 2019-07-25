Congratulations to the soon-to-be family of 4!

Published 10:51 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway has got another bun in the oven!

The 36-year-old Princess Diaries star shared a photo of her second baby bump on Instagram on Thursday, July 25.

“It’s not for a movie… #2,” she cheekily wrote.

"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added.

This is Anne’s second child with her husband of 7 years, Adam Shulman. Their first son, 3-year-old Jonathan, was born in March 2016.

Congratulations to the growing family! – Rappler.com