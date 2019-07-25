Anne Hathaway expecting second child
MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood A-lister Anne Hathaway has got another bun in the oven!
The 36-year-old Princess Diaries star shared a photo of her second baby bump on Instagram on Thursday, July 25.
“It’s not for a movie… #2,” she cheekily wrote.
"All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love," she added.
This is Anne’s second child with her husband of 7 years, Adam Shulman. Their first son, 3-year-old Jonathan, was born in March 2016.
Congratulations to the growing family! – Rappler.com
