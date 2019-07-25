Another oppa is headed to town!

Published 11:34 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo will be coming to Manila for the first time as part of his fan meet tour, Just One 10 Minute. Wilbros Live made the announcement on social media.

Announcement

CHA EUN-WOO

First Fan Meeting [Just One 10 Minute]



MANILA

October 26 · Saturday

New Frontier Theater



Tickets on-sale on Aug 10https://t.co/QGwxIvLNCw or Call 911-5555#ChaEunWooMANILA2019#ASTRO #GangnamBeauty #RookieHistorianGooHaeRyung pic.twitter.com/MoviozHj33 — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) July 25, 2019

The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the New Frontier Theater.

Cha Eun Woo started as a member of the K-Pop group ASTRO which was named one of the best new K-Pop groups by Billboard in 2016. He also ventured into hosting and acting.

In 2018, he won his first lead role on TV, appearing in the rom-com series Gangnam Beauty, which is set to air in the Philippines in August 2019 on ABS-CBN.

Cha also currently stars in the historic drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, playing Prince Yi Rim/Maehwa, which is airing on Netflix.

Tickets to Just One 10 Minute in Manila will go on sale starting August 10 via the TicketNet website and at all TicketNet outlets nationwide. – Rappler.com