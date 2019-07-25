Bindi Irwin got engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday!

Published 11:44 AM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The late and legendary Steve Irwin’s only daughter, Bindi Irwin, is all grown up now. The 21-year-old animal conservationist is now engaged to her boyfriend of almost 6 years, Chandler Powell.

Bindi shared the happy news on Twitter on July 24, Thursday. The engagement happened on the day of her 21st birthday, at the Australian Zoo.

"On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life," she wrote.

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love," she added.

The whole Irwin family joined in on the celebration, sharing their own warmest wishes online for Bindi.

"Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful Bindi Irwin said yes," mother Terri Irwin wrote, posting a group shot.

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

"I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!"



Bindi's younger brother, 15-year-old Robert Irwin, also couldn't be happier.

"I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations," he wrote on Twitter.



I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations pic.twitter.com/zrjXIFTegn — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 24, 2019

According to a CNN report, Bindi and longtime boyfriend Chandler, 22, first met in November 2013 when Chandler visited the Australian Zoo before a professional wakeboarding competition. Bindi, who works there with her family, was giving tours that day.

“Chandler is the most lovely guy on the planet and I feel very blessed that I found someone who shares my passions in life: wildlife conservation and nature,” Bindi told People magazine.

Powell moved from Florida to Australia to be closer to the Irwin family, even joining the 3 in caring for Australia's wildlife.

Bindi, Terri, and Robert currently star in the Animal Planet series, Crikey! It's the Irwins. Fun fact: Bindi also won Dancing With the Stars in 2015.

Bindi's father, famous crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray. She was only 8 years old at the time. – Rappler.com