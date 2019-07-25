Ding, tara na sa Fun Con!

Published 3:23 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The limited edition Darna Funko Pop will officially be available in the Philippines during Fun Con 2019 from August 2 to 4 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City, ABS-CBN announced Thursday, July 25.

The Funko Pop of Darna in one of her most iconic poses debuted in the US at the Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego’s premier entertainment district, and then later, at the San Diego Comic Con.

Darna, arguably one of the most iconic Filipino pop culture characters, was created by legendary komiks artist Mars Ravelo. The limited edition toy was created to celebrate her 70th year.

The iconic superhero, of course, will be hitting the silver screen with young actress Jane de Leon taking on the role. A premiere date has not been announced but director Jerrold Tarog is eyeing a late 2020 release. – Rappler.com