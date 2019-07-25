'Goin' Bulilit' to end after 14 years on air
MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s long-running kiddie sketch comedy show Goin’ Bulilit is going off the air after 14 years, with its final episode set to air on August 4.
The news was announced in a teaser aired on ABS-CBN on July 24, and later confirmed by the show’s head writer Josel Garlitos.
On Instagram, Josel shared a photo of the show’s cast and crew on Instagram on July 25, saying that the show is down to its last two weeks.
View this post on Instagram
ngayong #AngHulingDalawangLinggo na lang ang #GoinBulilit ... Mga graduates, cast, staff, crew, mga manonood at sa mga lahat ng sumubaybay sa 14 na taon ng paborito niyong award-winning comedy gag show tuwing Linggo, ano ang #KwentongBulilit mo? @goinbulilitonline #GoodbabyeBulilit
Badjie Mortiz, a director for the show, also posted on Instagram, simply saying "For always."
Goin' Bulilit premiered in 2005, and became something of a launchpad for the careers of stars including Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes, Sharlene San Pedro, and Nash Aguas. – Rappler.com
