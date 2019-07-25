The kiddie sketch comedy show first premiered in 2005

Published 7:14 PM, July 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s long-running kiddie sketch comedy show Goin’ Bulilit is going off the air after 14 years, with its final episode set to air on August 4.

The news was announced in a teaser aired on ABS-CBN on July 24, and later confirmed by the show’s head writer Josel Garlitos.

On Instagram, Josel shared a photo of the show’s cast and crew on Instagram on July 25, saying that the show is down to its last two weeks.

Badjie Mortiz, a director for the show, also posted on Instagram, simply saying "For always."

Goin' Bulilit premiered in 2005, and became something of a launchpad for the careers of stars including Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes, Sharlene San Pedro, and Nash Aguas. – Rappler.com