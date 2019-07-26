Joshua says he's keeping himself busy with his work amid the issue involving Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson

Published 11:00 AM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Garcia remains focused on his work amid the controversy involving his love team partner Julia Barretto.

At the July 25 press conference for the upcoming show The Killer Bride where is one of the cast members, Joshua was asked how he was doing without going into specifics.

"Ako po ay okay na okay (I'm very okay)," Joshua said, drawing applause from the audience.

Asked how he had been coping, Joshua added: "Masaya lang po ako kasi ngayon eh. Kumbaga, harapin mo siguro 'yung araw.... Siguro passionate ka siguro sa trabaho mo. Kasi puro trabaho lang ako talaga recently, so malayo 'yung iniisip ko. Nandoon sa trabaho."

(I'm just happy right now. It's like you just face each day, I guess you just have to be passionate with your work because I've been busy with work. I've just been working. My mind is all on about work.)

What's been happening. Joshua's statement comes following the controversy between Julia, Gerald Anderson, and Bea Alonzo.

Bea, who has been in a relationship with Gerald, had posted a cryptic message on Instagram which became fodder for rumors. Julia's name was dragged into the issue after a netizen posted a photo of Gerald and Julia spotted together attending a birthday party.

Julia had since been criticized on social media with her mom Marjorie and sister Dani coming to her defense.

Joshua recently showed support for Julia when the actress shared a message from him on her Instagram stories.

"Malalampasan mo 'yan. I know you, you're the strongest girl na nakilala ko. Takot nga ako sa iyo eh (You'll get through this. I know you, you're the strongest girl I know. I've even afraid of you)," the message read.

Julia and Joshua have starred in a number of movies and will be appearing together once again in the movie Block Z. Although they remained low-key on the real status of their relationship, Julia had said that she and Joshua are the best of friends as of the moment. – Rappler.com