Published 3:14 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Maja Salvador is keeping her distance from the issue regarding Gerald Anderson, Bea Alonzo, and Julia Barretto, and urged others to do the same, saying all those involved deserved space to "heal."

The actress, a former girlfriend of Gerald, made the statement when she was asked to weigh in on the controversy after the press conference for her new show The Killer Bride, on Thursday, July 25.

"Ayoko sumali. Ayoko sumagot. Sa akin kung pwede lang po, wala na ako diyan (I don't want to get involved. I don't want to response. On my part, if you'll allow me, I have no say in that)," she told reporters.

She added: "Sana hayaan natin silang lahat mag-heal dahil hindi madali ang mga may pinagdadaanan. So huwag na tayong sumabay, huwag na nating gatungan kasi at the end of the day, lahat tayo ay tao at nasasaktan at marami tayong mga bagay na mas kailangan pang asikasuhin na mas importante."

(I hope we'll just let them heal because it's not easy to go through something. Let's not chime in, let's not add fuel to the fire because at the end of the day, we're all human and we get hurt. There are more important things that need our attention.)

Maja used to be in a relationship with Gerald Anderson but they broke up in 2015.

Most recently, Maja's name was dragged into various memes, including a tweet by Grab Philippines, wherein she and the rest of the women linked to Gerald were mentioned.

The tweet which had the statement "Walang Kailangan Maiwan. Walang Kailangan Masaktan. Sa GrabCar 6-seater, pwedeng magsabay-sabay (No one should be left behind. No one should get hurt. In the GrabCar 6-seater, we can all go together.)" has since been deleted.

Since splitting from Gerald, Maja had been busy with work, including the recently concluded World Dance Philippines where she was a judge, and the upcoming show The Killer Bride.

She also found new inspiration in Rambo Nunez, who she previously dated.

Asked about her blooming love life, Maja said that she was in the "happiest desposition" of her life.

She also said that she had no regrets about her past relationships, saying it was her choice.

“Akin kasi, kung minahal mo naman ‘yung tao, paano siya magiging pagkakamali, e choice mo rin naman ‘yon. May natutunan naman For me, if you loved the person, how will it be wrong because it was your choice. You also learned from it),"she said. – Rappler.com