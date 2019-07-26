Nadine bows out of the film due to medical concerns

Published 11:36 AM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bela Padilla has been cast in Miracle in Cell No. 7, replacing Nadine Lustre, who bowed out of her role “due to medical concerns.”

The film, a remake of a popular Korean comedy drama film, is among the first 4 selected entries to the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Nadine's participation in the film was announced earlier in July.

“Miss Lustre has begged off the project due to medical concerns and her resulting inability to perform her duties as an actress during the shoot up to the promotion of the film,” said Viva President and COO Vincent del Rosario in a letter to the MMFFF committee. Nadine is managed by Viva Artists Agency.

Bela's film credits include 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Meet me in St Gallen, and Fantastica. She currently stars in the drama series Sino Ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa. In Miracle in Cell No. 7, she will be acting alongside Aga Muhlach.

Miracle in Cell No. 7 tells the story of an intellectually disabled man who is wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of a young girl. As he serves time in the maximum security prison, he befriends the hardened criminals who are his fellow inmates, and they help him build his case.

It is expected to premiere at the MMFF in December. – Rappler.com