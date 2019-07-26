The second edition will be called the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival

Published 5:17 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival will now be held twice every year beginning in 2020, after the MMFF Executive Committee (ExeCom) approved a proposal by its new member, Senator Bong Go.

The ExeCom made the announcement on July 25.

The second edition of the MMFF, dubbed the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, will run for an 11-day period, from April 11 to April 21, 2020.

During this time, 8 entries chosen by the ExeCom will be shown exclusively in Metro Manila and theaters all over the country. (READ: MMFF announces first 4 official entries for 2019)

Entries to the second run will include submitted finished films produced not earlier than January 1, 2019, including those that were earlier submitted for the 2019 MMFF finished film competition, the ExeCom said.

For the summer festival, the traditional MMFF Parade of Stars will be held on April 5, while the Awards Night will be held on April 15.

The second edition will be held in partnership with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines (CEAP).

“Our association, CEAP would like to express our whole-hearted support and participation for the film festival. This is a testament of our unwavering support to the Philippine movie industry,” CEAP said in a letter to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim.

The Metro Manila Council and the Metro Manila mayors have expressed their full support for Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, the ExeCom said.

The MMFF, which began in 1975, traditionally runs once a year, from December 25, Christmas Day, to the first weekend of January. – Rappler.com