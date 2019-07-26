The 'American Idol' star is here!

Published 5:54 PM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – American Idol star Jessica Sanchez is now in Manila, just in time for Idol Philippines' finale on Sunday, July 28, at the Newport Theater.

Jessica's talent manager, Carlo Orosa, shared a photo of her arrival on Instagram, as well as Instagram stories of her holding a welcome bouquet at the airport.

"Look who's back," he wrote.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Jessica will make a guest appearance during the finale of Idol Philippines, where the singing contest's final 5 will battle it out for the title. In the running are contestants Lance Busa, Lucas Garcia, Dan Ombao, Zephanie Dimaranan, and Miguel Odron.

The 23-year-old Filipino-Mexican singer finished as runner-up during American Idol's 11th season in 2011. In 2013, she released her first studio album, Me, You & The Music. – Rappler.com