LOOK: Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes's son Ziggy is baptized
MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes celebrated the baptism of their son Jose Sixto Dantes IV or Ziggy on Sunday, July 28 at the St. Alphonsus Mary de Liguori Parish Church in Makati. Marian shared some photos from the baptism on her Instagram.
"Welcome to the Christian World mahal ko. Te quiero mucho Mi Hijo!"
Marian also took a photo of Ziggy and Dingdong.
The godparents of Ziggy include actor Richard Gutierrez.
Fr Tito Caluag, who officiated the baptism also posted a photo of the family.
Ziggy was introduced by Marian and Dingdong to their fans online on April 21. Marian gave birth to Ziggy on April 16.
Their eldest daughter Maria Letizia or Zia was born in 2015— Rappler.com
