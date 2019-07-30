Aicelle Santos wins 2nd place in ASEAN+3 Song Contest in Vietnam
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Aicelle Santos once again made the Philippines proud after she won 2nd place in the recently conclude ASEAN+3 Song Contest in Vietnam on July 28.
Singer and manager Carlo Orosa posted the good news on Instagram. Aside from Aicelle, Timmy Pavino and Steven Bedolido also participated in the contest.
"Congratulations @aicellesantos for winning the Silver Award in the Asean Songfest in Vietnam! We are all so proud of you. To you and @timpavino you have successfully represented our country with our own OPM! Mabuhay kayo."
For the finals, Aicelle sang "Kapangyarihan ng Pag-ibig." Malaysian singer Rosario Ninih Chamini Bianis won the grand prize.
Since returning from her Miss Saigon stint, Aicelle has been busy with theater stints and preparations for her wedding to former GMA reporter Mark Zambrano. — Rappler.com
