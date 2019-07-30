The K-pop group stars in a campaign launched on International Friendship Day

Published 5:26 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Korean group BTS worked with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in a new video calling for the end of violence and bullying in time for International Friendship Day.

In the video, the boys gather in a room as scenes of violence and bullying of kids in schools play. Just as the bullying victims are at their lowest, a ray of light shines from inside them and they find friends, family, and other channels of support. The video is set to "Answer: Love Myself," a song from the album Love Yourself: Answer.

"Choose respect. Choose support. Choose kindness," reads one of the video's last frames before it moves on to a call to action: urging its viewers to share a note of kindness, whether online or in real life.

The video is part of the group's Love Myself campaign, which they've been working with UNICEF.

"Just as you love yourself, do you love those around you?" the group tweeted.

"School is often the place where many of us meet our best friends. Yet, with 1 in 3 students aged 13-15 experiencing bullying, for many young people school can be tough. That’s why BTS are calling on young people to brighten someone’s day with kindness, as part of UNICEF’s campaign to #ENDviolence in and around schools. Join us! Leave a kind note for someone, either in real life or on the internet, and share it for others to see. By choosing respect, support and kindness, we can make our communities safe and supportive," read UNICEF's description for the video.

This isn't the K-pop sensation's first time to work with the UN. In 2018, the group spoke at the United Nations Assembly telling the world's youth to listen to their inner voice and resist pressure to conform.

"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin colour, your gender identity, just speak yourself," said group leader and rapper RM.

BTS, which debuted in 2013, has since risen to be one of the biggest pop groups not just in South Korea but the world. Many of their songs have touched on self-love, acceptance, and dealing with mental health issues.

The group is currently taking a break from the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. They are set to perform in Saudi Arabia in October 2019. — Rappler.com