The 'Indak' star says she asked permission from Viva to take a break after doing two movies

Published 6:05 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre explained why she backed out of the movie Miracle in Cell No 7.

The movie, a Filipino remake of the Korean movie with the same title, would have starred her with actor Aga Muhlach as her dad. The movie is also part of the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival scheduled in December.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Nadine said that after starring in two movies this year, she felt she needed time off. She sought permission from her management Viva Artists Agency for a short break.

Nadine starred in the movie Ulan and is currenly promoting the dance movie Indak scheduled for release on August 7.

"Kasi medyo na bu-burnout na din po ako kasi naka-dalawang pelikula na ako this year. Mahirap din po na gumawa ng pelikula kasi other than shooting, meron pang promotions. So since it's an MMFF Film, parang naisip ko na baka maging masyado ng hectic 'yung schedule, mahihirapan din po ako na, at the end of the day, ayaw ko naman pong parang umayaw, dahil pagod ako at burnout ako," she said.

(I'm a little burnt out because I already did two films this year. It's hard to make a film because aside from shooting, there are also promotions. So since it's an MMFF film, I thought to myself – it might be too hectic with the schedule and I might have a hard time. I did not just want to say no because I was already tired and burnt out.)

She admitted to feeling sad that she had to let go of the project because it was nice movie. But she thought it was best to think of her health.

"They completely understand, even sa VIVA, when I told them about it na parang gusto ko po magpahinga. Kasi sobrang exhausting naman po ng dalawang magkasunod na movies and promo pa, and naiintindihan naman nila. And they understand kung gaano naging ka-hectic ang schedule ko for the past few months. Ever since nag-start 'yung year sunod-sunod na po ako, so they felt that I needed a break din po," she said.

(They completely understand, even with VIVA when I told them I wanted to rest first. Because it's exhausting that I had two back-to-back movies and promos and they understood how hectic my schedule is for the past few months. Ever since I started this year, it was one after the other, so they felt that I also needed a break.)

She also said that she's happy that Bela Padilla is set to take over the role. Nadine described her as a "good actress" and a good writer. — Rappler.com