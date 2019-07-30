DJ Jasmin dies following a battle with chronic kidney disease

Published 7:50 PM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — MOR 101.9 radio DJ Jasmin died early Tuesday, July 30, after battling chronic kidney disease.



MOR 101. 9 – DJ Jasmin or Jasmin Basar's home since 2009 when she started her career – took to Facebook to remember her with a simple message "Salamat Jasmin. Mahal ka namin." (Thank you Jasmin. We love you)

Jasmin is known for her programs "Dear Jasmin" and later "Dear MOR".

Two of her colleagues, DJ Popoy and DJ Chacha, took to their respective Facebook accounts to remember her.

"Baby girl Jasmin Balong,Jr,the Turd. Mami-miss kita Manang Jasmin ko. Kwentuhan,asaran,payuhan na pang sating 2 lang. Tunay kang kaibigan Jasmin.

Magpahinga ka na. Gabayan mo kami. Goodbye partner. I love you!"

(Baby girl Jasmin Balong, Jr, the Turd. I will miss you my Jasmin. The stories, the jokes, the advice between the two of us. You are a true friend Jasmin. Go and rest my friend. May you guide us. Goodbye partner. I love you.)

DJ Chacha meanwhile said she will Jasmin as a happy and strong person.

"Mamimiss naming lahat ang mga ngiti mo ang halakhak mo, ang mga hugot mo sa radyo. Hindi ka na mahihirapan ngayon mars. I-hello mo ko kay Lord diyan. See you soon, DJ Jasmin." (We will all miss you smiles and laughter, your hugots on radio. You will not have a hard time anymore. Say hello to the Lord for us. See you soon DJ Jasmin.)

Before becoming a DJ Jasmin, who graduated with a Communication Arts degree from Far Eastern University, started her career as a writer for television.

It was in early 2018 when DJ Jasmin told her listeners on MOR 101.9 that she was undergoing dialysis for her kidney problem. – Rappler.com