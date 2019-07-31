Harris’ 1997 book ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye’

July 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Former pastor Joshua Harris has announced that he is no longer a Christian, apologizing specifically to the LGBTQ+ community for "contributing to a culture of exclusion and bigotry" through his writing and preaching.

After announcing his separation from his wife, Harris took to Instagram on July 27, to say that he has “undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus.”

“By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian. Many people tell me that there is a different way to practice faith and I want to remain open to this, but I’m not there now,” he said.

Harris also said that for the past few years, he has been repenting “of my self-righteousness, my fear-based approach to life, the teaching of my books, my views of women in the church, and my approach to parenting to name a few.”

He also specifically apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for what he has previously written about and preached as a pastor.

“I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry,” he said.

“I hope you can forgive me.”

Harris is the author of the popular Christian relationship book I Kissed Dating Goodbye, which takes a conservative biblical view on marriage and relationships. In the book, he encourages Christian youth to practice sexual abstinence, and depicts homosexuality in a problematic light.

The book, which has been circulated and taught among young Christian singles all over the world, was written in 1997. Since then Harris has acknowledged the problematic aspects of his book, and, in a statement, apologized to those who have been hurt or misguided by the ideas in the book.

He then said that they will discontinue the publication of the book. – Rappler.com