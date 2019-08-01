ABS-CBN, GMA7 stars congratulate Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards on 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'
MANILA, Philippines — The movie Hello, Love,Goodbye starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards opened on Wednesday, July 31 and a number of stars from both ABS-CBN and GMA 7 – two of the country's biggest media companies – congratulated the stars and encouraged their followers to watch the movie.
One of those who took to social media to congratulate and promote the film was Maine Mendoza, Alden's love team partner on Eat Bulaga.
"GUUUYS! Hello, Love, Goodbye now showing in over 350 cinemas nationwide! Sugod na sa sinehan! Congrats, @aldenrichards02 and @bernardokath! "
Both Alden and Kathryn thanked Maine for the support.
Thank you Ma’am Maine! https://t.co/UgR9ULCnos
Aaaww.. salamat maine! https://t.co/j4ATDjPDpB
Pauleen Luna, Alden's co-host on Eat Bulaga also promoted the film.
#HelloLoveGoodbye now showing in 350 cinemas nationwide! Nood na! Congrats @aldenrichards02 & @bernardokath! #HelloLoveBegins pic.twitter.com/AQeIOslF1n
Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata's perennial partner also promoted the movie. Maymay is also part of the film.
Showing na in cinemas Nationwide! #HelloLoveGoodbye pic.twitter.com/DLqcxyIRgp
Director Mikhail Red also shared his thoughts on the film, saying he would love to work with Kathryn in the future.
"#HelloLoveGoodbye direk Cathy's craft is on point. @aldenrichards02 was a refreshing presence on screen. @bernardokath carries the emotional weight & delivers a nuanced performance, Amazing talent would really love to work with her!"
Before Wednesday's showing, a premiere was held on Tuesday, July 30 where stars from ABS-CBN and GMA 7 graced the event. Young actress and singer Mikee Quintos took to Instagram to share her feelings about the film.
"I obviously bawled my eyes out HAHAHA This one’s a must watch!! Congratulations, @aldenrichards02! So happy for youuu!!
Valeen Montenegro and Chariz Solomon also attended the premiere. Both of them also showed support for their friend Lovely Abella, who is part of the cast.
Ruru Madrid also attended the movie premiere.
ABS-CBN's big stars such as Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban were also at the movie's premiere.
Angelica took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the film.
Nagustuhan ko yung Hello, Love, Goodbye. Given na magaling si Kath. First time ko makita si Alden umarte. Ang galing niya! Ayokong matapos yung movie kasi gusto ko pa sila makita sa mga eksena. Ang powerful ng presence nila onscreen.
Hello, Love, Goodbye is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. — Rappler.com
