Maine Mendoza, Alden's 'Eat Bulaga' partner promotes the movie on her social media accounts

Published 10:54 AM, August 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The movie Hello, Love,Goodbye starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards opened on Wednesday, July 31 and a number of stars from both ABS-CBN and GMA 7 – two of the country's biggest media companies – congratulated the stars and encouraged their followers to watch the movie.

One of those who took to social media to congratulate and promote the film was Maine Mendoza, Alden's love team partner on Eat Bulaga.

"GUUUYS! Hello, Love, Goodbye now showing in over 350 cinemas nationwide! Sugod na sa sinehan! Congrats, @aldenrichards02 and @bernardokath! "

GUUUYS! Hello, Love, Goodbye now showing in over 350 cinemas nationwide! Sugod na sa sinehan! Congrats, @aldenrichards02 and @bernardokath! pic.twitter.com/NcGEE2VN3o — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) July 31, 2019

Both Alden and Kathryn thanked Maine for the support.

Thank you Ma’am Maine! https://t.co/UgR9ULCnos — Alden Richards (@aldenrichards02) July 31, 2019

Aaaww.. salamat maine! https://t.co/j4ATDjPDpB — KATH (@bernardokath) July 31, 2019

Pauleen Luna, Alden's co-host on Eat Bulaga also promoted the film.

#HelloLoveGoodbye now showing in 350 cinemas nationwide! Nood na! Congrats @aldenrichards02 & @bernardokath! #HelloLoveBegins pic.twitter.com/AQeIOslF1n — Marie Pauleen Luna-Sotto (@paulunasotto) July 31, 2019

Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata's perennial partner also promoted the movie. Maymay is also part of the film.

Showing na in cinemas Nationwide! #HelloLoveGoodbye pic.twitter.com/DLqcxyIRgp — Edward Barber (@Barber_Edward_) July 31, 2019

Director Mikhail Red also shared his thoughts on the film, saying he would love to work with Kathryn in the future.

"#HelloLoveGoodbye direk Cathy's craft is on point. @aldenrichards02 was a refreshing presence on screen. @bernardokath carries the emotional weight & delivers a nuanced performance, Amazing talent would really love to work with her!"

#HelloLoveGoodbye direk Cathy's craft is on point. @aldenrichards02 was a refreshing presence on screen. @bernardokath carries the emotional weight & delivers a nuanced performance, Amazing talent would really love to work with her! Also the #BlockZ teaser is attached! Must see! — Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) July 31, 2019

Before Wednesday's showing, a premiere was held on Tuesday, July 30 where stars from ABS-CBN and GMA 7 graced the event. Young actress and singer Mikee Quintos took to Instagram to share her feelings about the film.

"I obviously bawled my eyes out HAHAHA This one’s a must watch!! Congratulations, @aldenrichards02! So happy for youuu!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikee Quintos (@mikee) on Jul 30, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

Valeen Montenegro and Chariz Solomon also attended the premiere. Both of them also showed support for their friend Lovely Abella, who is part of the cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valeen Montenegro (@valeentawak) on Jul 30, 2019 at 7:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chariz Solomon (@chariz_solomon) on Jul 30, 2019 at 8:18pm PDT

Ruru Madrid also attended the movie premiere.

ABS-CBN's big stars such as Bea Alonzo and Angelica Panganiban were also at the movie's premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABS-CBN Films, Star Cinema (@starcinema) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABS-CBN Films, Star Cinema (@starcinema) on Jul 30, 2019 at 3:59am PDT

Angelica took to Twitter to give her thoughts on the film.

Nagustuhan ko yung Hello, Love, Goodbye. Given na magaling si Kath. First time ko makita si Alden umarte. Ang galing niya! Ayokong matapos yung movie kasi gusto ko pa sila makita sa mga eksena. Ang powerful ng presence nila onscreen. — Angelica Panganiban (@angelica_114) July 31, 2019

Hello, Love, Goodbye is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. — Rappler.com