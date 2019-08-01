She's found love again!

Published 1:50 PM, August 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Guess Thanos didn’t actually take everything away from Scarlet Witch.

According to an E! News report, the 30-year-old Avengers actress Elizabeth Olsen is now engaged to longtime boyfriend and musician Robbie Arnett, who is the lead vocalist for indie pop band, Milo Greene.

The two have been dating for 3 years. Their first public appearance as a couple was in September 2017.

Olsen was once engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook in 2014, but broke off their engagement in 2015. – Rappler.com