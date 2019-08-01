Paulo Avelino opens up about losing friend to suicide, almost taking own life
MANILA, Philippines – Actor Paulo Avelino has turned into something of a social media star lately, thanks to his tweets.
But it was a different side of Paulo who took to Twitter on Thursday, August 1, as he opened up about losing a close friend to suicide and how he attempted to take his own life.
In a thread on Twitter, Paulo said: "A lot of times, I would call him late in the evening feeling so low and he would travel miles just to keep me company and make sure I was in my right mental state of mind to continue [on] with life and would constantly remind me how privileged I am compared to a lot of people. That I had to see my son grow up."
"A few years back I tried (attempted) committing suicide. I survived. No one really knew aside from my closest friends and he was one of them," he said.
The General's Daughter actor said the friend was his "go-to person"
"He would switch shifts with a friend to stay with me in the hospital and even when I got discharged, just to make sure I wasn't stupid enough to do it again. Then it happened."
"All the time I needed support from my friends they were there. I was selfish. I demanded time and a part of their emotional state to flow along with mine. I SAW IT COMING. That one message you sent the night before...you passed away, I brushed off in a joking manner.
"I'll let this out to the universe since I promised not to keep heavy feelings to myself. One of my closest [friends] committed suicide last year and no one saw it coming," Paulo said.
Paulo said that the time he demanded "are now regrets and baggages I would carry my whole life," but that because of his friend, he's wiser and filled with hope.
"THANK YOU! I HOPE YOU ARE RESTING PEACEFULLY. I am living because of the hope and wisdom you engraved in me.
"A year after here I am at 5 in the morning thinking if a few minutes of my time ditching work would make a change OR EVEN SAVE A LIFE."
– Rappler.com
The Department of Health has a national crisis hotline to assist people with mental health concerns. The hotline can be reached at 0917-899-USAP (8727) and 0917-989-8727.
