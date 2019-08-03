LOOK: Ji Chang Wook is now a Bench endorser
MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook is the newest endorser to join Bench’s roster, which also includes To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Noah Centineo, and Meteor Garden’s Dylan Wang.
Bench made the announcement on social media, sharing a video of Chang Wook modelling the brand’s fragrance line.
The 32-year-old actor is known for starring in the K-drama Smile Again, as well as appearing in shows like Warrior Baek Dong-soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, and Suspicious Partner.
While Bench has yet to announce whether Chang Wook will be coming to the Philippines, they are known for bringing their international endorsers over.
Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse, Brooklyn Beckham, and most recently, Dylan, were among the stars that came to the Philippines as Bench endorsers. – Rappler.com
