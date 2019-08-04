'Pareho po tayo, I love my mom with all my heart,' says Kris

Published 3:01 PM, August 04, 2019

MESSAGE To DUTERTE. Kris Aquino thanks President Duterte for his mentioning mom Cory in one of his speeches. Screenshot from Instagram/@krisaquino

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino thanked President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, August 3 for saying it was the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos who was behind the murder of her father, the late Ninoy Aquino.

In her post, Kris said that she admires Duterte for his authenticity and asked that she also be allowed to speak. "I still admire your authenticity President Duterte, but please allow a daughter to speak through this post? Kasi po sa maraming magandang narinig ko mula mismo sa mga Duterte supporters and members of government patungkol po sa inyo, lahat sila sinasabi, naguumapaw ang pagmamahal ninyo po sa inyong mommy, si Nanay Soling. Pareho po tayo, I love my mom with all my heart," she said.

(Because I've heard so much from Duterte supporters and members of the government about you. All of them said you love your mommy Nanay Soling so much. We're the same. I love my mom with all my heart.)

She went added: "Kasi may quote po si PRRD na nakitaan ko ng katotohanan ang kaniyang mga nabitawang salita. (Because PRDD said something that was true.)

She then posted a direct quote from his speech: “Cory Aquino maybe popular, she is popular today. Why? For losing the husband in the hands of Mr. Marcos...”

Duterte was referring to the assasination of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino on August 21, 1983 on the tarmac of what is now the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Kris is the daughter of Ninoy and former president Cory Aquino.

"Thank you for acknowledging our family’s loss, and who was behind it. Salamat, Mr. President."

In the same speech, Duterte also criticized Cory's legacy, zeroing in on her controversial land reform program. Duterte said that while Aquino was a celebrated icon of democracy, she had deprived many farmers of their land by allowing her family's own sugar plantation in Tarlac to be exempt from land reform.

Cory was catapulted to power in 1986 after the People Power Revolution that toppled the Marcos regime. She died on August 1, 2009 after battling cancer.

Knowing that some people would not be pleased with her message, Kris wrote at the end of the video: "To everyone reacting to defend mom and her LEGACY, thank you, but my heart knows she's not affected by, nor offended about "popularity" —Chill na po . She's very happy in heaven with our dad." — Rappler.com