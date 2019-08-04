Kylie Padilla expecting second child
MANILA, Philippines — Kylie Padilla confirmed that she and husband, actor Aljur Abrenica, are expecting their second child soon.
Kylie confirmed this in a video she posted on her YouTube account Saturday, August 3.
"I'm not sure if it's a surprise, I think it's an open secret. Everybody knows. But yes, we are expecting our second child."
According to the video, she's 22 weeks pregnant.
"I am feeling scared and nervous to have two little ones but I am more excited for the new adventure coming our way," Kylie said.
The couple has one son, Alas, now two years old.
The actress also showed a snippet of the gender reveal they had. It will be another boy coming soon.
"We all thought it was a girl. Because this pregnancy is significantly different from Alas’s. From prenatal depression to more frequent anxiety attacks. And of course the strangest dreams, and emotional ups and downs. The clinginess. But with that I have been so productive and I am spiritually growing through this pregnancy like I did with Alas.
"We are also trying to be more healthy in this pregnancy, more physical and more active. Every pregnancy is different. But every pregnancy, for me, has changed me in the best way. We are so happy, our little family is growing."
Kylie and Aljur married in December 2018 after getting engaged in 2017. – Rappler.com
