Published 10:05 PM, August 04, 2019

COMING SOON. Erik Matti confirms he and Dondon Monteverde are working on movie on the life of Regal Films producer Mother Lily Monteverde. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Director Erik Matti he will be working with Reality Entertainment producer Dondon Monteverde on a movie about Regal Films producer Mother Lily Monteverde.

On Saturday, August 3, Matti, who directed Kuwaresma and BuyBust, said he had been working with Dondon to make the film.

"Dondon Monteverde and I have been courting Mother Lily about this project for quite a few years now. We’ve gathered so much research about this over the years by just being with Mother at parties, dinners and parties and dinners. But there’s still so much to mine from this story," he wrote on Facebook.

"It is epic and very personal. If this will be the only film I will make about movies then we’d better bring everything on this one."

Matti said that he and Dondon are currently talking to people close to the movie producer and will interview more people she has worked with through the years.

The script will be written by Moira Lang and Mich Yama. The movie will be called The Mother Lily Story.

"This. I. Am. So. Excited!" Matti said.

Mother Lily's daughter Roselle also posted about the upcoming movie.

"Finally, we are at the works of doing a milestone movie with Erik Matti and his team. I am more than excited but passionate as well because it is the story of my mom and the mother of a lot in the Philippine entertainment industry. This is the story of 'Mother Lily' to everyone that knows her and who has been part of her journey! I will finally announce this officially today."

Now 80 years old, Lily Monteverde has been producing movies since the 1960's after she established Regal Films. She has produced over 300 films, including the Mano Po franchise. — Rappler.com