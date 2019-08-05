'Why are all these fingers being pointed at me yet again?' Julia asks

Published 1:38 PM, August 05, 2019

SPEAKING UP. Julia Barretto responds to criticism that she left Joshua Garcia by himself while eating during a break. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Julia Barretto responded to criticism that she "left" her love team partner Joshua Garcia alone at an after party during their ASAP tour in the US.

ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan, in a series of tweets, shared that Joshua was seated alone during the after party. Fellow ABS-CBN stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo later joined him.

"In fairness talaga kay Kath and [Daniel Padilla], nang makita nila si Joshua na kumakain nang mag-isa dito sa after party, talagang lumipat sila ng table at tinabihan si Joshua," he said.

(If fairness to Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, when they saw Joshua eating alone at the after party, they moved tables to sit with Joshua.)

A Twitter user named The CelebriTEA said they could not understand why some people were making stories out of the photos and dragging Julia into the issue.

The actress, who was tagged in the tweet, replied.

"I did not leave Joshua alone. He opted and requested to be left alone. He asked to eat and mingle alone. Why are all these fingers being pointed at me yet again? Bakit nanaman siya kawawa sa naging choice and decision niya, and bakit kasalanan ko pa to? Wala kumakawawa sa kanya. (Why would he look sad when it was his choice and why is that my fault? No one made him miserable.)"

Julia added: "Masyado nageenjoy tao gawin kawawa si Joshua sa lahat ng bagay, kahit wala na connection sa kahit na ano. May magawa lang na story. Trust me, the guy is ok. He enjoyed himself last night. Wala sila lahat alam. Wait lang kayo."

(People seem to enjoy making Joshua the victim, even if there's nothing happening. Just to make a story. Trust me, the guy is ok. He enjoyed himself last night. They know nothing. Just you wait.)

Julia's personal life has been fodder for both news items and the rumor mill, particularly after actress Bea Alonzo posted several cryptic posts pertaining to betrayal and hurt. Around the same time, an anonymous user posted a photo of Julia and Between Maybes co-star Gerald Anderson at the birthday party of actor Rayver Cruz, insinuating that the two were more than friends.

Julia earlier confirmed that she and Joshua were back to being best of friends. (READ: Joshua Garcia tells Julia Barretto: You're the strongest girl I know)

Both Gerald and Julia have not addressed the rumors but Julia's mom Marjorie and sister Dani have spoken in her defense. (READ: 'Stick to facts': Marjorie Barretto denies daughter Julia, Gerald Anderson stayed in same hotel room)

Joshua has said that's he's okay despite the intrigues. — Rappler.com