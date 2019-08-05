Confirmed: TWICE's Jihyo, Kang Daniel are dating
MANILA, Philippines – It's official! TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel of the now-defunct Wanna One are dating, their respective talent agencies confirmed Monday, August 5.
JYP Entertainment and KONNECT Entertainment, the two stars' respective agencies, said "they are currently meeting with interest in each other," Soompi reported.
News outfits earlier reported that the two are dating after they were spotted on a date in Seoul on August 1. They reportedly began dating early 2019. – Rappler.com
