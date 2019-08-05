It's official!

Published 3:59 PM, August 05, 2019

DATING. The K-pop stars are official. Images from JYP and KONNECT

MANILA, Philippines – It's official! TWICE's Jihyo and Kang Daniel of the now-defunct Wanna One are dating, their respective talent agencies confirmed Monday, August 5.

JYP Entertainment and KONNECT Entertainment, the two stars' respective agencies, said "they are currently meeting with interest in each other," Soompi reported.

News outfits earlier reported that the two are dating after they were spotted on a date in Seoul on August 1. They reportedly began dating early 2019. – Rappler.com