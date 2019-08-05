LOOK: Juliana Gomez trains with UP volleyball team
MANILA, Philippines — Juliana Gomez, daughter of Ormoc mayor and actor Richard Gomez and Leyte representative Lucy Torres-Gomez shared on Instagram on Friday, August 2, her first day as a student at the University of the Philippines, wherein she played with members of the school's volleyball team.
The official lineup of players for various meets and tournaments has yet to be announced but Juliana, who recently graduated from high school, seemed excited to just play with the team.
"First day in my dream school with my dream team," she wrote.
In a previous interview, Juliana said that she had always wanted to go to UP since bother her parents are products of the state university. She also said that she plans to take up Communications as her concentration.
The 18-year old also said in a separate interview that she wants to play volleyball and be part of the national team one day. She said she was training to be a setter and that she looks up to players Kim Fajardo and Jia Morado. — Rappler.com
