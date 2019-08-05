The actor finally speaks out after a storm of controversy surrounding his relationship with actress Bea Alonzo

HAPPIER TIMES. Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo attend the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball together. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Gerald Anderson said in an interview that he realized his relationship with actress Bea Alonzo was "no longer healthy" after a string of fights – breaking his silence following a storm of controversy over his years-long relationshp.

"Siguro nangyari just like in any other relationship we just had moments when we'd just fight after fight after fight.... We had that one big fight and nilabas lahat ng emotions, feelings," Gerald said in an excerpt from an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, August 5. Gerald is part of ABS-CBN's roster of celebrities and artists.

(I guess what happened was that, just like in any other relationship, we had moments when we'd just fight after fight after fight. We had that one big fight wherein we expressed all our emotions and feelings.)

"Then 'yung ending ang realization na hindi na siya masyadong healthy and [that] you're just hurting each other...na ayaw mo na talaga. After that, you have to stay strong...iwas muna sa communication," he added.

(In the end, you realize that it's no longer healthy and that you're just hurting each other and [that] you don't want it anymore. After that, you have to stay strong and avoid communication.)

This is the first time for Gerald to address speculation that things were over between him and Bea Alonzo, his girlfriend of several years.

Rumors started when Bea made several cryptic posts alluding to betrayal and hurt. In a chance interview with media, Bea later said that Gerald just stopped speaking to her.

Around the same time Bea made those posts, an anonymous user on Instagram posted photos of Gerald and his Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto, insinuating a relationship between the two. Neither Julia nor Gerald have addressed those particular rumors.

Julia's mother and older sister have come to her defense, however. Julia's on-screen partner Joshua Garcia has also expressed support for the young actress amid the controversy.

Bea, Gerald, and Julia are all talents of ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com