IN PHOTOS: Here's what happened at the first ever Viva Convention
MANILA, Philippines — Viva Entertainment Inc celebrated its 38th year in the entertainment industry. To mark the occassion, the entertainment giant held the first Viva Convention on August 3 and 4 at the World Trade Center in Manila.
Audiences were treated to workshops, games, and booths featuring the biggest stars from Viva. Live performances from the company's big stars also happened on stage.
Viva also held auditions for those who want to join their roster of talents.
Among the stars who came to celebrate Day 2 were Donnalyn Bartolome, the band Callalily, Sarah Geronimo, Kylie Verzosa, Anne Curtis, Ai Ai delas Alas, Xian Lim, and Cristine Reyes.
Megastar Sharon Cuneta, one of Viva's original stars, also dropped by and was given the Viva Icon award.
During Day 1, among those who entertained the crowd included Janno Gibbs, Sam Concepcion, Nadine Lustre, and Matteo Guidicelli.
Actress Bela Padilla was one of the speakers for scripwriting.
— Alexa Villano/Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.