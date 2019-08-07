Viva gathers its biggest stars in one event to celebrate its 38th

Published 9:13 AM, August 07, 2019

SARAH G. Sara Geronimo attends Day 2 of the Vivacon. All photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Entertainment Inc celebrated its 38th year in the entertainment industry. To mark the occassion, the entertainment giant held the first Viva Convention on August 3 and 4 at the World Trade Center in Manila.

Audiences were treated to workshops, games, and booths featuring the biggest stars from Viva. Live performances from the company's big stars also happened on stage.

Director Paul Basinillo talks about the making of the movie 'Indak.'

Viva also held auditions for those who want to join their roster of talents.

Among the stars who came to celebrate Day 2 were Donnalyn Bartolome, the band Callalily, Sarah Geronimo, Kylie Verzosa, Anne Curtis, Ai Ai delas Alas, Xian Lim, and Cristine Reyes.

Ai Ai delas Alas during her performance

Xian Lim singing a song

Donnalyn Bartolome

Kean Cipriano of Callalily

Sarah Labhati, Fabo Ide, and Kylie Verzosa

Alisah Bonaobra

Katrina Velarde

Janine Tenoso

Andre Paras

Kim Molina

Yassi Pressman

Andrew E

Audience taking photos and videos of the performances

Andrew E and Dennis Padilla

Viva honors the late Eddie Garcia with a special award. His partner Lilibeth Romero and stepson Mikee accepts the special award

Xian Lim and Cristine Reyes

Sarah Geronimo drops by to perform

Anne Curtis sings for the audience

Megastar Sharon Cuneta, one of Viva's original stars, also dropped by and was given the Viva Icon award.

During Day 1, among those who entertained the crowd included Janno Gibbs, Sam Concepcion, Nadine Lustre, and Matteo Guidicelli.

Actress Bela Padilla was one of the speakers for scripwriting.

