The actor is now a lieutenant commander for the PCGA

Published 5:17 PM, August 08, 2019

PCGA. Actor Diether Ocampo is now a part of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. Photo from PCGA's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Actor and 90s icon Diether Ocampo has is now a member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), serving as lieutenant commander.

PCGA's Facebook page shared photos of Diether alongside his other officers during their first multi-district convention in Pasay City on February 23.

Previous albums show Diether in action – donating items for outreach programs, participating in training seminars, and attending orientations.

According to an Inquirer report, the PCGA is non-government, volunteer organization in support of the Philippine Coast Guard, in charge of promoting safety of life, safeguarding property at sea, and preserving marine resources.

On top of his PCGA rank, Diether also finished the seafarer's training program under the Philippine Center for Advanced Maritime Simulation and Training (Philcamsat) in June 2019, which involved fire safety and underwater training.

In a video entitled Sea of Stories posted by Philcamsat in May, Diether shared his musings on the difficulty of the job and the sacrifices it entails.

“Paano nga ba maging isang marino? Mahirap ba o madali? Parang laging sumasagi sa isipan ko na sa bawat oras na lumilipas na iniiwan nila ang kanilang pamilya, sa bawat araw na lumilipas na kailangan nilang pagdaanan ang lahat ng unos, bagyo, disgrasya, apoy, lahat na, kailangan nilang malagpasan lahat nang ito," Diether shared.

(How is it like being a seafarer? Is it hard or easy? What's always on my mind is every hour marines spend away from their families, every day they endure storms, accidents, fires, everything else – they have to survive everything.)

“Nakilala ko lalo kung sino ako. Nakilala ko ang mga Pilipino, nakilala ko kung gaano kayaman ang Pilipinas pagdating sa tao. Kaya nagdesisyon ako na mas mabuti pa siguro na pasukin ko ang mundo ng seafarer," he said.

(I knew myself better after this. I got to know my fellow Filipinos better and how rich the Philippines is when it comes to its people. That's why I decided that it would be best to be a part of the world of seafarers.)

"Masarap na maging bahagi ng isang industriya na naging malaki ang kontribusyon hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo. Marami tayong kababayan na hindi nabibigyan ng pansin," he added.



(It feels good to be a part of an industry that contributes greatly not just to the Philippines, but to the world. Many of our countrymen aren't given the attention they deserve.)

Diether's string of recent showbiz stints was for the drama fantasy series Bagani (2018), romcom 24/7 in Love, (2012), and horror movie Dalaw (2010).

He is also known for his earlier roles in Bcuz of U, Jologs, Nasaan Ka Man, Mula sa Puno, and Sa’yo Lamang. – Rappler.com