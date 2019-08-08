Korean actor Lee Seung-gi to meet Filipino fans this October 2019
MANILA, Phillippines – Korean actor Lee Seung-gi is coming to Manila in October to meet his Filipino fans!
Entertainment company Applewood on Thursday, August 8, announced on its Facebook page the dates of Seung-gi's Asia fan meeting, with stops in Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur.
The Manila fan meet is scheduled on October 12, although the official venue and ticket details have yet to be announced.
The 32-year-old singer and actor has starred in numerous Korean dramas such as Shining Inheritance, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, The King 2 Hearts, Gu Family Book, You’re All Surrounded, and Hwayugi. He has an upcoming K-drama with actress Suzy, Vagabond.
He was also a member of popular variety show 1 Night 2 Days. – Rappler.com
