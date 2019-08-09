Filipino EXO-Ls now have another day to catch the K-pop group in concert

Published 5:20 PM, August 09, 2019

EXO. The boy band has added another show to their Manila stop. Screenshot from Instagram.com/weareone.exo

MANILA, Philippines – EXO has added another show to their Manila tour. The K-Pop group will now be performing at the Mall of Asia arena for two nights: August 23 at 8 pm, and August 24 at 6 pm. (READ: Beginner's guide: Why EXO is out of this world)

Concert producer PULP Live World made the announcement via Twitter.

PH EXO-Ls, you truly got that power! PULP Live World is thrilled to announce that we are adding ANOTHER EPIC DAY for you to witness the multi-awarded KPop group -- @weareoneEXO!#EXplOrationInManila is now 2 days! August 23 : 8pm and August 24 : 6pm

at @MOAArena!

The Korean-Chinese boy band is making a stop in Manila as part of their EXO PLANET #5 ExplOration concert series. The group previously performed in the country in April 2018, for their fourth concert tour The ElyXiOn. They were also part of the K-pop concert Show Champion held in Manila in October.

The group debuted in 2012 and has since become known for songs such as "Love Shot" and "Monster."

Its current lineup includes 9 members: Suho, Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay, Chen, D.O., Baekhyun, and Chanyeol – though they will not be complete at their upcoming concert as Xiumin and D.O. are currently serving their mandatory military duty. – Rappler.com