The actor graduates from a 3-day military training course at Camp Tecson, Bulacan

Published 1:58 PM, August 10, 2019

RESERVIST. Actor Gerald Anderson has graduated from a 3-day military training course. Photo from Yves Flores' Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson is now a part of the Philippine army as a reservist.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the 30-year-old actor completed a short military training course at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan on August 9. The course included 3 days of skill-building and orientation training.

Gerald, along with fellow actors Elmo Magalona, Nash Aguas, Yves Flores, Carlo Aquino, and Jerome Ponce, graduated as reservists for the Philippine army.

The co-stars are reportedly preparing for their roles as military soldiers for the ABS-CBN's upcoming series, A Soldier’s Heart.

Matteo Guidicelli, who is also a member of the army reserve and a scout ranger since June 2019, was also one of their instructors.

In a video interview with The Philippine Star, Gerald revealed the immersive bootcamp training they had to complete.

"Nag-training kami, nag-bootcamp kami. Hindi kami tinrato parang artista, which was very good lalo na sa ibang cast na parang first nilang gagawa ng ganung klaseng show,” Gerald shared.

(We went through training and bootcamp. We weren't treated like celebrities, which is good, especially since there were other cast members who haven't done this kind of show yet.)

“Every taping day sobrang excited kami kasi sobrang ganda ng mga eksena, kahit sobrang hirap. Sobrang nakakapagod s’ya physically pero exciting," he added.

(Every taping day we're all so excited because the scenes are great, even though they're difficult. It's very physically tiring but also very exciting.)

Gerald, who has already undergone military training in 2017 for action film AWOL, reiterated that A Soldier's Heart would differ from his role in the 2009 teleserye, Tayong Dalawa, which was also a soldier.

“Iba 'to, mas nagfocus talaga 'to sa buhay ng sundalo, sa pamilya, kung ano 'yung pinagdadaanan ng mga pamilya 'pag nasa gera 'yung mga asawa nila, tatay nila, anak n’ya. Hindi 'yan madali para sa pamilya,” Gerald said.

(This is different, because this will really focus on the lives of soldiers, their families, and what these families have to go through when their loved ones are at war. That is never easy for a family.)

He proceeded to share his admiration for our Philippine soldiers and the sacrifices they endure for their families and the country.

"Malapit din sa puso ko 'yung military at hindi tayo ganun ka-familiar kung ano talaga 'yung pinagdadaanan nila. Yung training palang, wala ka pa sa gera, sobra 'yung sacrifices," he said.

(The military is close to my heart. We're not familiar with what these soldiers actually go through. Their training alone entails many sacrifices, and they're not even at war yet.)

"Tapos pagdating d’yan, 50-50 pa 'yung buhay mo, hindi ka pa sigurado kung babalik ka pa. Habang tayo dito nasa aircon, natutulog ng maayos dahil sa mga pinaghirapan nila para sa’tin.”

(When you get to war, your chance of surviving is 50-50 – you're not even sure if you're going to return. And then here we are in airconditioned places, able to sleep soundly because of the sacrifices they do for us.) – Rappler.com