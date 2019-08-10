#BabyBolz: Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are expecting
MANILA, Philippines – A new celebrity baby blessing is on the way, as Solenn Heusaff and husband Nico Bolzico are expecting their first child. The couple announced the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, August 10.
Solenn, 34, and Nico, 35, both shared cheeky photos of each other going through a bout of morning sickness, with the same caption, “We’re in this together #BabyBolz."
Solenn also shared an Instagram story of her growing baby bump, saying that she's "halfway there."
Congratulations, Solenn and Nico! – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.