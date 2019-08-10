The couple's first #BabyBolz is on the way!

Published 2:29 PM, August 10, 2019

EXPECTING. Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico are pregnant with their first child. Photo from Solenn Heussaff's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – A new celebrity baby blessing is on the way, as Solenn Heusaff and husband Nico Bolzico are expecting their first child. The couple announced the happy news via Instagram on Saturday, August 10.

Solenn, 34, and Nico, 35, both shared cheeky photos of each other going through a bout of morning sickness, with the same caption, “We’re in this together #BabyBolz."

Solenn also shared an Instagram story of her growing baby bump, saying that she's "halfway there."

Screenshot from Solenn Heussaff's Instagram stories

Congratulations, Solenn and Nico! – Rappler.com