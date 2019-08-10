Grab Philippines apologizes, and tells the actress it will investigate the matter

Published 5:27 PM, August 10, 2019

BREACH. According to Bela Padilla, her Grab driver publicly shared her home address over a radio. Photo from Bela's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Bela Padilla took to Twitter on Saturday, August 10, to air her disappointment over an apparent breach of Grab Philippines' customer privacy policy during her ride on Friday, August 9.

According to her Tweet, Bela was inside her Grab car when she heard her Grab driver publicly sharing her home address via a radio system.

"Rode grab today and the driver announced on the grab radio where I live. Hello @grabph this can’t possibly be right," she said.

Grab Philippines replied to Bela's complaint, apologizing for the "incident" that shouldn’t have happened, saying that the company values every passenger's "safety and privacy."



"Hi Bela! We’re so sorry to hear about your experience :( This incident shouldn’t have happened since we value every passenger’s safety and privacy. We sent you a DM to help move our investigation forward. Thank you," the company responded.

No further updates on Grab Philippines' investigation into the matter have been revealed.

The 28-year-old Kapamilya actress is known for her roles in films 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, Meet Me in St Gallen, and Fantastica. She currently stars in the drama series Sino Ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa. She is set to star in the remake of the Korean film Miracle in Cell No. 7. – Rappler.com