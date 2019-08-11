Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth 'agree to separate'
MANILA, Philippines — After less than a year of marriage, singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth announced Sunday, August 11 (Saturday, August 10 in the US) their separation.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," Miley's representative told People.
“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
Speculation about their separation began after Miley posted a photo on Instagram sans wedding ring during a vacation in Italy.
Liam and Miley met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They had an on-and-off relationship and got engaged in 2012. After a brief breakup, the two reconciled and got engaged in 2016. Their secret wedding was held in December 2018. — Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.