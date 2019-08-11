The couple have been married for less than a year

Published 9:25 AM, August 11, 2019

SEPARATED. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announce they have separated less than a year after getting married. Photo by Kyle Grillot/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — After less than a year of marriage, singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth announced Sunday, August 11 (Saturday, August 10 in the US) their separation.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," Miley's representative told People.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Speculation about their separation began after Miley posted a photo on Instagram sans wedding ring during a vacation in Italy.

Liam and Miley met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. They had an on-and-off relationship and got engaged in 2012. After a brief breakup, the two reconciled and got engaged in 2016. Their secret wedding was held in December 2018. — Rappler.com