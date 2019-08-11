Gerald said that his goal is to 'come out a better man'

MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson said he's "better" amid a cloud of controversy and intrigues surrounding him.

In a video posted on the Tonght with Boy Abunda page Sunday, August 11, Gerald said that training for his upcoming teleserye has kept him busy.

"[I'm] better. Better na. Malaking bagay yung training, Malaking bagay, nalagay sa perspective yung mga bagay-bagay," he said. (The training helped. It was a big thing, it helped me put things into perspective.)

"Sa daming negativity, alangan naman pati ako maging nega din ako di ba (With some much negativity around, why should I also be negative about it).The only way to fight negativity is being positive. And with positive thinking, positive vibes, and doing something positive also."

"So syempre, ang daming mga negative energy and if you channel that in the right way, may magagawa kang mabuti," he added.

(If you channel that much negative energy in the right way, you can do good.)

Gerald said that his main goal is to "come out a better man."

He also admitted that his love ones, including his family, have been affected by the issue – especially because of comments on social media.

"That's the power of social media. Pwede siya maging kakampi mo, pwede siya maging weapon (It can be your ally, it can be a weapon). So we have to use it the right way."

Gerald has been in the news a lot lately, along with names of fellow stars Bea Alonzo and Julia Barretto. It all began when Bea, his girlfriend of several years, posted a cryptic message on Instagram about betrayal. Another Instagram post showing Gerald with Between Maybes co-star Julia Barretto led people to speculate that the young star was the reason why Gerald and Bea broke up. He has since denied that a third party was involved.

At the same time, Bea told media in a chance interview that they did not break up – Gerald just stopped talking to her. Julia has lashed out against Bea for "bullying" her. — Rappler.com