President Rodrigo Duterte attends the couple's joint celebration

Published 5:05 PM, August 11, 2019

PRESENCE. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte poses for posterity with birthday celebrant/TV personality Mariel Padilla and actor Robin Padilla during the celebration at the Hotel Raffles Makati on August 9, 2019. Photo by Robinson Niñal Jr

MANILA, Philippines —Robin Padilla and Mariel Rodriguez threw joint birthday party over the weekend. Robin will turn 50 years old this November, while Mariel turned 35 on August 10.

President Rodrigo Duterte graced the couple's celebration at Fairmont in Makati.

GREETING. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is given a warm welcome by actor Robin Padilla upon his arrival at the Hotel Raffles Makati to attend the birthday celebration of TV personality Mariel Padilla on August 9, 2019. Photo by Karl Norman Alonzo/Presidential Photo

SPEECH. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives a message for birthday celebrant/TV personality Mariel Padilla and Robin Padilla during the celebration at the Hotel Raffles Makati on August 9, 2019. Photo by Karl Norman Alonzo/Presidential Photo

HAPPY BIRTHDAY President Rodrigo Duterte greet Mariel Rondriguez and Robin Padilla. Photo by Robinson Niñal Jr

PRIVATE TALK. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte chats with actor Robin Padilla during the birthday celebration of TV personality Mariel Padilla at the Hotel Raffles Makati on August 9, 2019. Photo by Robinson Niñal Jr

Robin and Mariel are among the celebrities that have supported Duterte since his bid for the presidency in 2016. The president even welcomed the couple back in 2016 to Malacañang, where a thanksgiving celebration for the couple's daughter Maria Isabela was held.

The couple were also among those who attended a thanksgiving dinner after the midterm elections.

In an Instagram post, Mariel: "The biggest surprise of the night... President Rodrigo Roa Duterte!!!!! Thank you sooooooo much!!!! Your presence made Robin’s 50th most special. We also want to thank Senator Bong Go and his office. Maraming Salamat po sa Office of the President, Ms. Bubbles, PMS and PSG. To our team yaaay success!!!!"

Robin is a staunch Duterte supporter – even campaigning for the former Davao City mayor in the 2016 elections.

Aside from Duterte, celebrities such as Gretchen Barretto, Ruffa Gutierrez, Lucy Torres, and Robin's daughter Kylie Padilla and husband Aljur Abrenica were also in attendance.

— Rappler.com