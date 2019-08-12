IN PHOTOS: Here's what happened at the Cinemalaya 2019 awards night
MANILA, Philippines — The 2019 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival officially closed on Sunday, August 11 with the awards night at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
John Denver Trending was the biggest winner of the night, winning Best Film in the full length category and Best Actor for Jansen Magpusao. (FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2019)
The movie also scored other awards such as Best Original Music Score, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and the NETPAC Award for the Full-Length Category.
Thop Nazareno's Edward took home the Special Jury Prize, Best Supporting Actress for Ella Cruz, and Best Production Design.
F#*@ BOIS took home two awards. Eduardo Roy Jr. won Best Director while veteran actor Ricky Davao won Best Supporting Actor.
Ruby Ruiz took home the Best Actress trophy for the movie Iska, which also won Best Screenplay and Best Sound.
On its 15th year, Cinemalaya 2019 went nationwide. Movies in competition were also screened in key cities outside Metro Manila, at selected Ayala Cinemas and Vista malls. — Rappler.com
