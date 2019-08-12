'John Denver Trending,' is the biggest winner of the festival's awards night

Published 11:23 AM, August 12, 2019

BEST FILM. 'John Denver Trending' wins Best film in the full length category. All photos by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — The 2019 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival officially closed on Sunday, August 11 with the awards night at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

John Denver Trending was the biggest winner of the night, winning Best Film in the full length category and Best Actor for Jansen Magpusao. (FULL LIST: Winners, Cinemalaya 2019)

BEST ACTOR. Jansen Magpusao holds his balangay for 'John Denver Trend.'

The cast of 'John Denver Trending' receives one of the awards for the movie.

The movie also scored other awards such as Best Original Music Score, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and the NETPAC Award for the Full-Length Category.

Thop Nazareno's Edward took home the Special Jury Prize, Best Supporting Actress for Ella Cruz, and Best Production Design.

F#*@ BOIS took home two awards. Eduardo Roy Jr. won Best Director while veteran actor Ricky Davao won Best Supporting Actor.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR. Ricky Davao shows his Best Supporting Actor trophy for 'F#*@ BOIS.'

Ruby Ruiz took home the Best Actress trophy for the movie Iska, which also won Best Screenplay and Best Sound.

BEST ACTRESS. Ruby Ruiz gives a speech for award for 'Iska.'

The people behind 'Disconnection Notice.'

Margie Moran and Irma Adlawan

Lou Veloso, director Jerrold Trog, John Arcilla, and Jansen Magpusao

The team behind the movie 'F#*@BOIS.'

CCP's Chris Millado giving a short speech.

Elizabeth Oropesa

Hosts Ina Feleo and Paolo Paraiso

Cinemalaya president Laurice Guillen

Itchyworms perform during the program.

On its 15th year, Cinemalaya 2019 went nationwide. Movies in competition were also screened in key cities outside Metro Manila, at selected Ayala Cinemas and Vista malls. — Rappler.com