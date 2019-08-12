BB appears in the show as a fortune-teller named Patricia

Published 7:47 PM, August 12, 2019

APPEARANCE. BB Gandahari makes an appearance on the show 'Glow' as a fortune-teller. Screenshot from Instagram/@gandangharibb

MANILA, Philippines – BB Gandanghari took to Instagram on Monday, August 12, to share the news of her appearance in the Netflix show Glow.

"Guess what just dropped," she wrote, posting a picture of the end credits, where her name appeared as a character named Patricia, a fortune-teller.

"I am grateful and thankful to be a part of this super successful show, GLOW! Booking a job is always exciting but booking your favorite show brings the excitement to an entirely different level. Thank you for the shout out, guys‼️"

She also thanked her management The Brogan Agency which she signed up with back in 2017.

BB, formerly known as Rustom Padilla, moved to the United States after coming out as a transgender woman in 2009. She has since changed her name and gender.

Glow, now on its third season, stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron. It tells the story of a group of women wrestlers in the 1980s. – Rappler.com