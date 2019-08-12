BB Gandanghari makes appearance in Netflix show 'Glow'
MANILA, Philippines – BB Gandanghari took to Instagram on Monday, August 12, to share the news of her appearance in the Netflix show Glow.
"Guess what just dropped," she wrote, posting a picture of the end credits, where her name appeared as a character named Patricia, a fortune-teller.
"I am grateful and thankful to be a part of this super successful show, GLOW! Booking a job is always exciting but booking your favorite show brings the excitement to an entirely different level. Thank you for the shout out, guys‼️"
She also thanked her management The Brogan Agency which she signed up with back in 2017.
#GLOW: Guess what just dropped(swipe left pls) . . Now streaming on #Netflix... I am grateful and thankful to be a part of this super successful show, GLOW! Booking a job is always exciting but booking your favorite show brings the excitement to an entirely different level. Thank you for the shout out, guys‼️ Thank you @TheBroganAgency for this booking. . . #ActorsLife #GuestStar #Hollywood #ProudlyPinoy #WorkingActor
#GLOW: Guess what just dropped(swipe left pls) . . Now streaming on #Netflix... I am grateful and thankful to be a part of this super successful show, GLOW! Booking a job is always exciting but booking your favorite show brings the excitement to an entirely different level. Thank you for the shout out, guys‼️ Thank you @TheBroganAgency for this booking. . . #ActorsLife #GuestStar #Hollywood #ProudlyPinoy #WorkingActor
BB, formerly known as Rustom Padilla, moved to the United States after coming out as a transgender woman in 2009. She has since changed her name and gender.
Glow, now on its third season, stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Marc Maron. It tells the story of a group of women wrestlers in the 1980s. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.