Kathryn Bernardo will wear Michael Cinco to the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo will be wearing Michael Cinco to the upcoming 2019 ABS-CBN Ball, marking the actress' third collaboration with the designer for one of the biggest red carpet events in local showbiz.
Kathryn's hairstylist John Valle posted a photo of the actress on his Instagram stories on August 12. A screenshot of the post was shared by The Inquirer. In the photo, which was also reposted by Kathryn, the actress is being measured by the Dubai-based designer.
John added the hashtag "#ABSCBNBALL2019" to the post.
Kathryn previously wore Michael Cinco to the 2015 and 2016 balls, back when the event was still called the Star Magic Ball.
Michael has designed some of the most memorable looks the event's red carpet has seen – including the showstopping number worn by Vice Ganda in 2018, and the iconic grey dress worn by Liza Soberano in 2016. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.