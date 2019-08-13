Kathryn previously wore Michael Cinco to the 2015 and 2016 balls

Published 2:39 PM, August 13, 2019

KATHRYN BERNARDO. The 'Hello Love Goodbye' star is getting ready for this year's ABS-CBN Ball. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo will be wearing Michael Cinco to the upcoming 2019 ABS-CBN Ball, marking the actress' third collaboration with the designer for one of the biggest red carpet events in local showbiz.

Kathryn's hairstylist John Valle posted a photo of the actress on his Instagram stories on August 12. A screenshot of the post was shared by The Inquirer. In the photo, which was also reposted by Kathryn, the actress is being measured by the Dubai-based designer.

John added the hashtag "#ABSCBNBALL2019" to the post.

Kathryn previously wore Michael Cinco to the 2015 and 2016 balls, back when the event was still called the Star Magic Ball.

Michael has designed some of the most memorable looks the event's red carpet has seen – including the showstopping number worn by Vice Ganda in 2018, and the iconic grey dress worn by Liza Soberano in 2016. – Rappler.com