Liam Hemsworth after split with Miley Cyrus: ‘I wish her nothing but happiness’
MANILA, Philippines – A few days after the abrupt split of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finally broke his silence.
The 29-year-old Australian actor took to Instagram to verify his separation with Miley Cyrus, sharing a sunset photo coupled with a short message, saying that he wishes his ex-wife "nothing but health and happiness going forward."
"Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he added.
Miley, on the other hand, has been more active on Instagram since, sharing photos of herself on a mountain hike, with the caption "Life's a climb... but the view is great," on one post.
"Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water , connected with Africa, change is inevitable," another post read.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own ....
"My dad always told me 'Nature never hurries but it is always on time'.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own," she added.
Liam and Miley were co-stars in 2009's The Last Song. They had an on-and-off relationship and got engaged in 2012. After a brief breakup, the two reconciled and got engaged in 2016. Their secret wedding was held in December 2018. – Rappler.com
