Aquaria is SM's newest endorser

Published 2:58 PM, August 13, 2019

AQUARIA. The drag queen is coming to Manila. Screenshot from Twitter.com/TheSMStore

MANILA, Philippines – Here's the tea: drag queen Aquaria is heading to Manila soon!

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner will be heading to the Mega Fashion Hall at SM Megamall on September 2, and at The Block Atrium at SM North EDSA on September 3 for a free event as SM's new brand ambassador.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Get ready to rock the house down because <a href="https://twitter.com/aquariaofficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aquariaofficial</a> will be serving her BIG DRAG ENERGY in Manila for the BIGGEST fashion eleganza extravaganza by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheSMStore?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheSMStore</a>! <br><br>BIGGEST tea of all: it’s FREE! <br><br> Sept. 2 (Mega Fashion Hall)<br> Sept. 3 (The Block Atrium)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AquariaAtSM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AquariaAtSM</a> <a href="https://t.co/qt2n1FPeaU">pic.twitter.com/qt2n1FPeaU</a></p>— The SM Store (@TheSMStore) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSMStore/status/1160871688713596928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 12, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>{/source}

The retail giant made the announcement on social media, calling the event "the biggest fashion eleganza extravaganza," though it is still unclear what the event will be exactly.

Aquaria is SM's first drag queen endorser. She won RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018, but was popular even before then. She has gone on to be the face of various fashion and beauty campaigns, including Moschino, H&M, and MAC's Viva Glam line. – Rappler.com