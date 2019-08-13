'In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope,' Lady Gaga says about her public classroom initiatives for Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy

Published 8:25 PM, August 13, 2019

EFFORTS. Lady Gaga announces her initiative to fully fund 162 classrooms in the U.S. Photo from Lady Gaga's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – Singer and activist Lady Gaga has reached out to affected communities in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and Gilroy, California after the mass shootings that happened in 3 cities in just one week.

Lady Gaga announced on Facebook that she will be fully funding 162 classrooms – 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso and 23 classrooms in Gilroy – in hopes of providing young students "access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life."

"My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve," the Academy-award winning artist wrote in her post.

"In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves."

Lady Gaga's non-profit organization, the Born This Way Foundation, will partner with DonorsChoose.org, an organization that allows teachers to fundraise for projects, as well as allowing anyone to donate to the initative.

In her post, she also discusses the importance of "prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones," especially in the wake of such tragedies.

"If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them," she wrote.

"We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away."

According to a CBS News report, these programs will also include educational tools on emotional regulation, textbooks, and creative modules involving photography and painting for the students. – Rappler.com

