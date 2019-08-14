The annual event raises funds for Bantay Bata 163, and this time, its education programs are set to benefit

ABS CBN BALL 2019. The annual event brings the big stars of ABS-CBN for a night of party and giving back to charity. Photo shows Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo in last year's event. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The glitz and glamour of the ABS-CBN Ball is set to happen once again this coming September 14 as stars of the network gather for a night of fun and giving back to the Bantay Bata 163 social welfare program.

According to a press release, the 2018 ball was able to raise a total of P5 million, which was used for the rehabilitation and needs of the Children's Village n Norzagaray, Bulacan.

This year, the beneficiary of the event will be the education program of the foundation. The ball will also honor ABS CBN foundation and Bantay Bata 163 founder Gina Lopez.

Previously known as the Star Magic Ball, the ABS-CBN Ball is one of the events awaited by showbiz watchers. The event was formerly attended by the TV network's stars and guests until last year when it was formally changed to accomodate more people.

Big stars and tandems are expected to grace the annual red carpet, with an onling streaming on ABS-CBN's platforms. – Rappler.com