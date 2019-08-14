2019 ABS-CBN Ball set for September 14
MANILA, Philippines – The glitz and glamour of the ABS-CBN Ball is set to happen once again this coming September 14 as stars of the network gather for a night of fun and giving back to the Bantay Bata 163 social welfare program.
According to a press release, the 2018 ball was able to raise a total of P5 million, which was used for the rehabilitation and needs of the Children's Village n Norzagaray, Bulacan.
This year, the beneficiary of the event will be the education program of the foundation. The ball will also honor ABS CBN foundation and Bantay Bata 163 founder Gina Lopez.
Previously known as the Star Magic Ball, the ABS-CBN Ball is one of the events awaited by showbiz watchers. The event was formerly attended by the TV network's stars and guests until last year when it was formally changed to accomodate more people.
Big stars and tandems are expected to grace the annual red carpet, with an onling streaming on ABS-CBN's platforms. – Rappler.com
