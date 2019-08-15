LOOK: Kylie Padilla goes classic in maternity shoot
MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla showed off her pregnancy glow and baby bump as she posed for a maternity shoot with her husband Aljur Abrenica and their son Alas Joaquin.
Kylie shared the photos from the shoot on her Instagram account.
Instead of going for a quirky theme, Kylie opted for a classic look, as she and her family wore coordinated all-black and all-white outfits. The photos show the family sharing tender moments as they await their newest addition.
Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy on YouTube in early August, when she was 22 weeks pregnant. She and Aljur married in December 2018.
The couple's first son was born on August 4, 2017. – Rappler.com
