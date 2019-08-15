Kylie is expecting her second son with husband Aljur Abrenica

Published 10:05 AM, August 15, 2019

KYLIE PADILLA. The expecting mom poses for a maternity shoot. Photo from Instagram.com/kylienicolepadilla

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla showed off her pregnancy glow and baby bump as she posed for a maternity shoot with her husband Aljur Abrenica and their son Alas Joaquin.

Kylie shared the photos from the shoot on her Instagram account.

Instead of going for a quirky theme, Kylie opted for a classic look, as she and her family wore coordinated all-black and all-white outfits. The photos show the family sharing tender moments as they await their newest addition.

View this post on Instagram One last family portrait before baby AR comes into our family A post shared by (@kylienicolepadilla) on Aug 12, 2019 at 10:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram “The truest form of contentment and happiness lies in the heart of your family.” A post shared by (@kylienicolepadilla) on Aug 14, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy on YouTube in early August, when she was 22 weeks pregnant. She and Aljur married in December 2018.

The couple's first son was born on August 4, 2017. – Rappler.com