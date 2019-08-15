After birth of second child, Andi Eigenmann opens up about postpartum depression
MANILA, Philippines – Andi Eigenmann is headed back to her island home in Siargao after she opened up about her experience with postpartum depression.
The actress and mom of 2 gave birth to her second child, daughter Lilo, on July 23.
On August 6, Andi shared in an Instagram post that while she prepared to accept the way her body will change after giving birth, she didn't realize that she need to prepare for her emotional healing as well.
"I guess this is what postpartum depression looks like to me. I haven’t been feeling like myself lately. Sleepless nights are getting the best of me. When the others are asleep I’d shed tears I’d normally save for my acting performances on tv show finales," she said. (READ: This is what postnatal depression really feels like)
"I've been having so many thoughts of guilt. I've been questioning every decision I've made that led me here. I read so much about caring for a newborn and prepping to be a new mom again but I seemed to have ignored postpartum depression," she added. She then asked her followers for advice on how to deal with postpartum depression. (READ: [OPINION] A new mom's thoughts on postpartum depression)
She later shared photos of her with Lilo and her firstborn Ellie, as well as with her partner, Philmar Alipayo, expressing a more hopeful outlook as she geared up to go back to Siargao.
In another post on August 15, she said that they are finally heading back to the island "after 2 months of being in the city with gloomy weather."
"I’ve been listening to your suggestions and following some advice, but I feel going back to our island home is what’s going to be most impactful," she said.
She shared that she looks forward to sunny days – and not just weather-wise but "brighter days in general."
"I do miss my old self. Myself, before having 2 kids. But not enough to regret the life I have now. I love where I’m at, even if it hasn’t been easy. That’s what keeps me going," she said. "Regardless of how long this PPD lasts or how it goes away, having [Philmar] and my 2 girls by my side keeps me from giving up on my dreams. And this is why I’m sure that sunny days are coming," Andi shared.
Andi and her family have been based between Manila and Siargao for the past few years. She has been in a relationship with Philmar, a professional surfer, since 2018. – Rappler.com
