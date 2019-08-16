The actress is set to play Mulan in Disney's upcoming live-action remake

Published 9:35 PM, August 16, 2019

MULAN. Liu Yifei plays the Disney heroine in the upcoming live-action remake of the film. The actress has received backlash for a controversial social media post in which she pledged support for Hong Kong police. Screenshot from Youtube.com/DisneyMovieTrailers

MANILA, Philippines – People on social media are calling for a boycott of the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's Mulan, after its lead star Liu Yifei showed support for the Hong Kong police as pro-democracy protests continue in the city.

Liu posted an image on Chinese social media platform Weibo that read "I support the Hong Kong police. You may beat me up now," in Chinese, and "What a shame for Hong Kong" in English.

The statement quotes from Fu Guhao, a journalist from Chinese state-run publication The Global Times, who was tied up and beaten by protesters.

Accompanying the image, the actress wrote the caption, "I also support the Hong Kong Police."

Responding to her post, people took to Twitter and used the hashtag #BoycottMulan to express their dismay.

One user tweeted a video footage of Hong Kong police beating up protesters with batons, saying "Basically the actress of Mulan support[s] this. If this isn't police brutality then what is."

basically the actress of mulan support this. if this isn’t police brutality then what is #BoycottMulan pic.twitter.com/kJoEg5ykW6 — kylie (@jjkisbabie) August 16, 2019

Another person tweeted, "Enjoying freedom and democracy in the US while suppressing Hong Kong people who are fighting for freedom and democracy," along with a gif that quoted a line from the animated original, "Dishonor on you, dishonor on your cow."

Enjoying freedom and democracy in the US while suppressing Hong Kong people who are fighting for freedom and democracy. #BoycottMulan pic.twitter.com/IHbnbwJeFr — AvaLanche (@avahmaria) August 16, 2019

In another tweet, a user said, "How tone-deaf do you have to be to support police brutality when you just filmed a character who is supposed to stand against oppression in its raw form?"

#BoycottMulan how tone deaf do you have to be to support police brutality when you just filmed a character who is supposed to stand against oppression in its raw form? Pound sand. pic.twitter.com/Ug8pfh3JPN — Tom S. Foolery (@foolery_s) August 16, 2019

Some were more understanding, with one user pointing out that "freedom of speech does not exist in China," and saying that some Chinese celebrities are voicing out pro-China views to protect themselves and their families.

"If you feel the need to #BoycottMulan, then feel free but this situation is not as black and white as it appears."

Several Chinese celebrities are voicing their opinions in favor of China to protect themselves and their families. Freedom of speech does not exist in China. If you feel the need to #BoycottMulan then feel free but this situation is not as black and white as it appears. pic.twitter.com/3OQRxTcu94 — HAPPY LIBBI DAY (@seventeenuwu) August 16, 2019

Neither the actress nor Disney have spoken on the issue as of this posting. The film is slated for US release in March 2020.

The Hong Kong police have been accused of brutality after they used pepper spray and batons to beat back protesters. The protests, which began months ago, were initially in opposition to an extradition bill, but has since evolved to cover greater issues regarding Hong Kong's democratic freedoms. – Rappler.com